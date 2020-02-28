wwe-reportedly-had-goldberg-squash-the-fiend-so-roman-reigns-can-conquer-him-at-wrestlemania-and-get-a-excellent-reaction

Goldberg turned the Universal winner for the second time very last night time just after squashing ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt at Tremendous Showdown in Saudi Arabia.

Twitter melted down as Goldberg gained the belt and WWE admirers were being outraged that a 53-12 months-aged was permitted to operate by 1 of the most diligently developed characters in new memory.

Goldberg is not a well known decision to be Universal winner

Previously this 7 days, Dave Meltzer claimed that John Cena will encounter The Fiend at WrestleMania and Goldberg will facial area Roman Reigns.

Assuming very little modifications among now and April five, Goldberg would deal with Reigns with the title on the line.

Interestingly, the original ideas had Reigns working with The Fiend above the title, when Cena was using on Elias and Goldberg wasn’t doing the job WrestleMania at all.

Now it looks Goldberg will deal with Reigns for the title, and rumours recommend this is so Reigns will get a good reaction when he wins the belt – a thing he would not have gotten by beating The Fiend.

So, genuinely, Goldberg is just a placeholder it would surface.

Roman Reigns and The Fiend had been intended to fulfill at WrestleMania originally

WWE realized the response he – or any celebrity would get – to beating The Fiend and they hope to parlay that into a good reaction for Reigns in WrestleMania’s most important occasion.

As for The Fiend, he is still left to rebuild one particular of the most very carefully designed and shielded people of the past ten years. He didn’t just eliminate to Goldberg, he was squashed.

The point he is set to acquire on John Cena in a rematch of their WrestleMania 30 bout helps make a lot of perception given the character.

Wyatt has targeted superstars who have harm him throughout his vocation and he has changed men like Finn Balor, Seth Rollins and Daniel Bryan therefore much.

Cena will possible be future as the 16-time winner will definitely not roll in for a person WrestleMania match and defeat a entire-time Fiend.