WWE Royal Rumble 2020 matches, start time, PPV costs, gambling opportunities and live broadcast – Up News Info

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 will be held on Sunday, January 26 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX and will be broadcast live on WWE Network and also for an event.

The annual event is traditionally one of the largest and most anticipated WWE shows of the year, with a Royal Rumble of men and women with 30 participants in each competition and the last person to win a championship at WrestleMania 36 in April.

Several championship competitions have already been announced, along with some Royal Rumble participants. The rest of the map will continue to take shape in the coming weeks. Until then, keep checking here on Sportnieuws for the updated map and live coverage of Royal Rumble.

Below you will find everything you need to know about the annual event, including start time, competitions and current gambling opportunities.

(Game odds are provided by BetOnline.ag)

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 date, start time

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 will be broadcast live on Sunday, January 26, 2020. The pre-show starts at 5 p.m. ET with the main card from 7 p.m. ET.

Where does WWE Royal Rumble 2020 take place?

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, is the site of WWE Royal Rumble 2020. The stadium is home to the Houston Astros of the MLB and has a capacity of more than 40,000 seats.

How to view Royal Rumble 2020

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 will be available via pay-per-view or via the WWE network.

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 card

Men’s Royal Rumble for a world title competition at WrestleMania 36 (participants include Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Elias, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Rusev, Bobby Lashley , Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, Kofi Kington, Big E, R-Truth)

Women’s Royal Rumble for a world title competition at WrestleMania 36 (participants include Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, Natalya)

“The Fiend, quot; Bray Wyatt against Daniel Bryan in a Strap match for the Universal Championship

Becky Lynch against Asuka for the women’s championship “RAW, quot;

Bayley vs. Lacey Evans for the “SmackDown, quot; women’s championship

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin in a Falls Count Anywhere competition

Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo for the American championship

Sheamus vs. Shorty G

WWE Royal Rumble 2020, favorites

Royal Rumble men’s competition

– Roman Reigns (+175)

– Brock Lesnar (+450)

– CM Punk (+600)

– Kevin Owens (+700)

– Caín Velásquez (+800)

– Drew McIntyre (+1000)

– Bray Wyatt (+1400)

– Daniel Bryan (+1400)

– Finn Balor (+1400)

– Aleister Black (+1600)

– Braun Strowman (+1600)

– Keith Lee (+1600)

– Styles AJ (+2000)

– Seth Rollins (+2000)

– John Cena (+2500)

– Tyson Fury (+2500)

– Andrade (+3300)

– Big E (+3300)

– Kofi Kingston (+3300)

– Randy Orton (+3300)

– Matt Riddle (+3300)

– Samoa Joe (+3300)

– Ricochet (+3300)

– Adam Cole (+4000)

– Baron Corbin (+4000)

– Edge (+4000)

– Rusev (+4000)

– Shinsuke Nakamura (+4000)

– The Miz (+4000)

– The rock (+4000)

– Tommaso Ciampa (+4000)

– Becky Lynch (+5000)

– Bobby Lashley (+5000)

– Buddy Murphy (+5000)

– Elias (+5000)

– Erick Rowan (+5000)

– Humberto Carrillo (+5000)

– Johnny Gargano (+5000)

– Mustafa Ali (+5000)

– Rey Mysterio (+5000)

– Velvet Dream (+5000)

– Walter (+5000)

– Goldberg (+6600)

– The Undertaker (+6600)

– Triple H (+6600)

– Antonio Brown (+10000)

– Great show (+10000)

– Conor McGregor (+10000)

– Hulk Hogan (+10000)

– Logan Paul (+10000)

– Rob Gronkowski (+10000)

– Shawn Michaels (+10000)

– Steve Austin (+10000)

Greater elimination in the Royal Rumble for men

– Braun Strowman (+150)

– Roman Reigns (+150)

– Brock Lesnar (+200)

– Drew McIntyre (+700)

– Keith Lee (+1600)

– Great show (+2000)

Royal Rumble Party for women

– Shayna Baszler (-150)

– Rousey Round (+500)

– Rhea Ripley (+600)

– Charlotte Flair (+1000)

– Sasha Banks (+1200)

– Lacey Evans (+1600)

– Kairi Sane (+1800)

– Becky Lynch (+2000)

– Alexa Bliss (+2200)

– Nikki Cross (+2200)

– Liv Morgan (+2500)

– Nia Jax (+2500)

– AJ Lee (+3300)

– Asuka (+3300)

– Bayley (+3300)

– Carmella (+3300)

– Mandy Rose (+3300)

– Ruby Riott (+3300)

– Sarah Logan (+4000)

– Sonya Deville (+4000)

– Dana Brooke (+5000)

– Io Shirai (+5000)

– Paige (+5000)

– Storm Toni (+5000)

– Bianca Belair (+6600)

– Billie Kay (+6600)

– Dakota Kai (+6600)

– Kacy Katanzaro (+6600)

– Naomi (+6600)

– Natalya (+6600)

– Nikki Bella (+6600)

– Peyton Royce (+6600)

– Tamina (+6600)

– Trish Stratus (+6600)

– Brie Bella (+8000)

– Kay Lee Ray (+8000)

– Kelly Kelly (+8000)

– Wool (+8000)

– Mickie James (+8000)

– Piper Niven (+8000)

– Stephanie McMahon (+8000)

Becky Lynch against Asuka for the women’s championship “RAW, quot;

– Becky Lynch (-300)

– Asuka (+200)

“The Fiend, quot; Bray Wyatt against Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship

– Bray Wyatt (-600)

– Daniel Bryan (+350)