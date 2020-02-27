WWE Super Showdown: The Undertaker defeats AJ Models in 10 seconds with 1 chokeslam – and enthusiasts are not delighted

WWE Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia has been accused of getting a glorified residence present in the past, but there is no denying they bring out all the best stars for the function.

The Undertaker did not have a match on the card, but photographs of him arriving in Saudi Arabia yesterday did the rounds to get the admirers fired up that he might be involved.

Undertaker and AJ Models is looking just about certain for WrestleMania

He did just that in the opening match of the night that saw superstars competing for the ‘prestigious’ Tuwaiq Trophy.

Immediately after R-Reality managed to outlast Bobby Lashley, Andrade and Erick Rowan, AJ Kinds swooped in and very easily dispatched the 24/7 legend.

Rey Mysterio was meant to come out subsequent, but The O.C. attacked him so that he couldn’t. Just when it appeared like Models would have his hand raised, a camera reduce to backstage.

It showed The Undertaker acquiring just finished off the O.C. and he then produced his way to the ring in his textbook, sluggish-paced style.

After Designs ultimately realised he could not get out of experiencing The Phenom, ‘Taker landed a single solitary chokeslam on the previous WWE champion to get the one-two-3 and obtain the trophy.

All signals are pointing to these two going through off at WrestleMania 36 in a dream match and this is the begin of their angle.

It is most likely that Variations will argue he was not organized to facial area ‘Taker and he would like a serious shot at him. He’s also just the form of employee that can pull a good match out of a speedily approaching 55-yr-previous Undertaker.

Somewhere else on the Super Showdown card, John Morrison and The Miz defeated the New Day for the SmackDown Tag Crew titles.

There is speculation that the SmackDown tag team titles could be defended in a multi-team match at WrestleMania, probably involving The Usos.