WWE superstar “Batista” is Grand Marshal for the Gasparilla Pirate Festival 2020

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Dave Bautista, known to fans of World Wrestling Entertainment as “Batista”, will act as Grand Marshal for the 2020 Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Festival.

Bautista will serve as Grand Marshal alongside this year’s community hero, Lieutenant Travis Maus of the Tampa Police Department.

Maus is a member of the U.S. Army Reserve and a senior flight instructor for Blackhawk helicopters. During his last mission in Iraq, Maus and his company successfully flew hundreds of missions to and from five different Middle Eastern countries.

“Every year, Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla selects savvy people who stage our city and give something back to others,” said Captain Richard Champman of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla. “These two gentlemen are examples of these qualities and we are happy to welcome them to the Gasparilla Pirate Parade 2020.”

The Gasparilla Pirate Festival takes place on January 25th. Bautista and Maus will lead more than 103 parade carriages, 50 Krewes, five brass bands and the notorious Ye Mystic Krewe by Gasparilla pirates in four and four times from 2 p.m. Half a mile of parade along Bayshore Boulevard.

Bautista is a six-time WWE World Champion and appeared in the Guardians of the Galaxy films by Marvel Studios as “Drax the Destroyer” as well as in “Specter” and “Stuber”. He is also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 36, ​​which takes place at Raymond James Stadium.

The Gasparilla invasion and pirate parade is scheduled for Saturday, January 25th. You can watch the parade live on news channel 8.

