WWE suspends Andrade for 30 days

January 28 (UPI) – WWE announced Tuesday that US master Andrade was suspended for 30 days for a violation of the wellness guidelines.

The suspension came into effect immediately, the company said. This is Andrade’s first violation of the WWE Wellness Policy.

The Talent Wellness Program, says WWE, is used to improve the health and well-being of its talents with tests that are done independently by medical professionals.

Physicians conduct cardiovascular tests, ImPACTT tests for brain function, substance abuse and drug tests, annual referrals to doctors and the healthcare system.

Andrade defended his US championship against Humberto Carrillo on Raw on Monday. The game ended in disqualification due to interference from Andrades manager Zelina Vega. Carrillo then took his anger on Andrade and slammed it into exposed concrete.

Andrade made headlines recently when he became engaged to WWE star Charlotte Flair, who won the Royal Rumble match for women on Sunday.

WWE recently suspended Robert Roode and Primo Colon for 30 days, with Roode already returning to WWE programming.