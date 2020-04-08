WWE Using Medical Screeners for ‘SmackDown’ and ‘Raw,’ Here’s the Plan

exclusive

WWE continues with “SmackDown” and “Raw” – and they send out a memo to wrestlers and staff telling them how they plan to protect everyone from COVID-19.

We are told that WWE honchos are very pleased with the ways fall at WrestleMania over the weekend, they plan to use a similar protocol for upcoming events including “SmackDown” on Friday and “Raw” on Monday.

Both events will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando – such as’ Mania – with a medical screening team working BEFORE they walk in the door.

The email outlined the protocol … saying that the medical team would remove the temperature of each individual before they entered the building – which is expected to cause some delays – so arrive early.

When it comes to content, everyone is encouraged to wear a face mask – and if you can’t get one, make one!

WWE explains how McGyver came together by sewing a cloth, wearing a bandanna or removing an old shirt. The org. noted that masks should come on when cameras are rolling.

Instructions that sound like how WWE handled WrestleMania over the weekend … remember, Drew McIntyre we were told he had across the corner of the locker himself for some intense social travel.

The washing of hands remains No. 1 way to avoid COVID-19, and WWE reminds troops to wash before and after wearing face masks, and to wash hands with soap and hot water for 20 seconds, as often as possible. as much as possible.