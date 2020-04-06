WWE WrestleMania 36: Bray Wyatt finishes John Cena at the Firefly Funhouse

What have we just witnessed? (Source: WWE)

WWE made the Boneyard Match look like a wrestling clinic because Firefly Funhouse ended his career and probably ended John Cena’s historical career.

Bray Wyatt introduced the Hollywood star, who became a wrestler, into his world, which can only be described as a dream summarizing the whole course of the master.

Price appeared in Funhouse, pushed through the door by Rambling Rabbit, before his SmackDown debut against Kurt Angle was played in a black room with a ring in the middle, along with SmackDown’s fist.

Bray played a role in John’s first big challenge, referring to how close his release was before he discovered his alter ego hip hop and became a Doctor of Thuganomics.

You have to believe in a “match”, and Price’s frustrations caused by fans who turn against him are the center of attention on a completely strange TV set.

Finally The Fiend appeared and took out John, whose words came back to haunt him when they turned out to be prophetic.

Is this the end of John Cena? (Source: WWE)

Cena claimed that the Firefly Funhouse Match would be the end of the most overrated and privileged star in WWE history, and Bray Wyatt seemed to be counting when Fiend took out Price – which disappeared into the air – with Claw Mandible.

There is no guarantee that this will be John Cena’s last performance in WWE, but it would be an appropriately unusual end to his already dignified career in the Hall of Fame career.

More importantly, the company repaired some of the bad will that occurred when Wyatt lost Goldberg earlier this year.

Suddenly, mind games mean something because Wyatt’s own story has gained more depth and meaning than ever before.

