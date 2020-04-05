WWE WrestleMania 36 Night 2: Match the card, start time and more

Is this the moment of Drew McIntyre? (Source: WWE)

We’re halfway through the biggest weekend in WrestleMania history when WWE capsizes its flagship program due to an ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Because the world needs escape from reality more than ever, the giant of sports entertainment certainly delivered a great program on Friday evening, even though it leans against the wall.

Although the absent fans certainly created a weird atmosphere, the superstars performed during the first of two hits this weekend.

One down, one in the future – that’s all you need to know before evening.

When is WrestleMania 36

WWE organizes WrestleMania 36 in many locations for two nights on Saturday 4 April and Sunday 5 April.

The start times for us are 23:00 for the start and midnight for the main program.

How do you watch WrestleMania 36?

Like last night, Kickoff will be available on WWE, WWE.com, WWE, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Twitch.

If you’re in the UK and want to take part in the main program, you can either stream live or watch on demand via WWE Network or the BT Sport Box Office.

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (Source: WWE)

WrestleMania 36 card: Night 2

WWE title: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre Last man standing: Edge vs. Randy Orton

Edge vs. Randy Orton NXT women’s title: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair Firefly Funhouse: “The Fiend” by Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena

“The Fiend” by Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena SmackDown the title of woman : Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina

: Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina Raw Tag band titles: The Street Profits (c) vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

The Street Profits (c) vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory Dolph Ziggler vs. Otis

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

What went on the first night?

Here you can see a complete summary of the results of WrestleMania 36 night one with two title changes and one of the most amazing main events of WWE.

Boneyard’s match last night between AJ Styles and Undertaker was like never before. This bodes well for today’s Firefly Funhouse collision when John Cena enters the world of Bray Wyatt.

Braun Strowman did the fast work of Universal Goldberg’s champion to win the title, while in the opening competition Nikki Cross and Alex Bliss regained the Women’s Tag Team Championship from Kabuki Warriors.

