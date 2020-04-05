WWE WrestleMania 36 results: Biker Undertaker returns in a masterpiece

The Dead Man is alive (Credit: WWE)

WWE started the most amazing WrestleMania in history in a great style, organizing a major event that we have never seen before.

After the stars reached their maximum from the empty Performance Center, the first night of the double header of this weekend was delivered in a frightening, sinister and stupid scenery, when Undertaker turned the clock back.

From AJ Styles entering Boneyard in the coffin at the back of the caravan, to Undertaker returning as a motorcyclist with the glow of “Now we are dead” by Metallica, we were at a great start.

It wasn’t your typical wrestling match (Credit: WWE)

With the production of a decent large screen – along with a deadly soundtrack – these two men are presenting an amazing program that would simply not have been possible if Mania was held in a live crowd.

They were able to take full advantage of the trick without restrictions, and Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows played their role to perfection.

Classic images immediately appeared, including Undertaker puffing and moaning on the ground when AJ called him “destroyed old bitch”, insisting that “there is no phenomenon” before the Dead gave him his middle finger and answered.

Ultimately, Taker won, literally burying Styles in the grave, filling them with dirt – with AJ’s hand protruding – and driving with his logo burning on the ruined house.

It wasn’t a typical wrestling match, but it wasn’t the case this year.

It was the horror of the movie B at its best and led the first night of WrestleMania 36 to a stunning end.

Bray Wyatt, John Cena? Your turn!

Best of the others

Despite the strange circumstances, the superstars have largely overcome the huge challenge by putting on an immersive live program without the crowd.

Beginning of the night – after comments from Stephanie McMahon and Gronk and an amazing video package – Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss defeated Kabuki Warriors to become the women’s Tag Team champion for the second time.

It wasn’t the smoothest match, but the energy really helped set the early tone of the evening, and the title change was a really wonderful moment.

King Corbin’s discussion was on a different level when he tried to win the lost win over Elias, but the troubadour’s difficult attack with the guitar at the beginning and a handful of tights at the end were enough to steal the victory.

It was not a match that many fans expected, but both men took part in a very entertaining competition – and Elias’ victory suggests that something big is ahead of him.

Elsewhere, Becky Lynch stole the victory over Shayna Baszler to keep the Raw Women title a year after she won it.

To be honest, this brutal and exciting duel could end in another 5 minutes and a better ending, but at least Queen Pik looked strong even after defeat.

Next was a match in which stupidity and character came to the fore and Sami Zayn became one of the best in the industry against Daniel Bryan.

It wasn’t a clinic that many would count on, but the commitment of Drew Gulak, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura told a great story when the Intercontinental Master took fans who wanted to see but still fled from gold.

Despite some late lineup changes, the SmackDown Tag Team Title Ladder Match – challenged as a triple threat of dueling between John Morrison, Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston – damn close stole the series.

From talking trash to devastating places – including the stunning corkscrew on the ladder from JoMo – he had everything that anyone could ask for.

Morrison played here, along with a tight passage over the entire length of the ring and a very creative ending, when he took a painful bump with stripes in his hand to keep for his team.

It could have been a match tonight, were it not for Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins, who were telling a great story that seemed to end too soon when the Messiah was disqualified on Monday night.

We started again without DQ rules, which led to the real moment of WrestleMania when KO dived the Mania sign in advance and sent Rollins across the announcement table before the Stunner scored three points.

Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman was mercifully short and very striking because the latter – the late deputy Roman Reigns – won his first world title on the greatest stage.





Quickfire results

Women’s Tag Team titles : Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeated The Kabuki Warriors (C) to get gold

: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeated The Kabuki Warriors (C) to get gold Elias pinned King Corbin

Strict title of a woman : Becky Lynch (C) detained Shayna Baszler

: Becky Lynch (C) detained Shayna Baszler Intercontinental title : Sami Zayn (C) defeated Daniel Bryan to preserve

: Sami Zayn (C) defeated Daniel Bryan to preserve Ladder match for SmackDown Tag Team titles : John Morrison (C) defeated Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso

: John Morrison (C) defeated Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso Kevin Owens defeated Seth Rollins

Universal title : Braun Strowman pinned Goldberg (C) to become the new champion

: Braun Strowman pinned Goldberg (C) to become the new champion Boneyard Match: Undertaker buried AJ Style alive

