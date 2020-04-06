WWE WrestleMania 36 results: Drew McIntyre kills Brock Lesnar and more

Drew finally did it (Credit: WWE)

To say that WrestleMania 36 had its ups and downs is probably fair, but WWE made sure the weekend ended with a peak with a great double header.

The last two duels showed two very different sides of the wrestling world, but the final picture of the night saw Scotland and British Drew McIntyre standing high above Brock Lesnar.

For the first time, the British star now has the WWE World Championship title, and the excitement of this great star sold how much it meant after the incredible journey he made.

Drew defeated a serious punishment defending WWE champion who hit him with several F-5s but couldn’t turn him down.

Ultimately, Claymore’s multiple kicks were enough to seal McIntyre’s monumental win – the only disappointment is the lack of a live crowd at the moment.

In short, many viewers didn’t stop at what had happened before because Bray Wyatt and John Cena took the world of wrestling to places he had never been before.

John Cena was taken for a ride (Credit: WWE)

Traveling through time was commonplace because the Firefly Funhouse Match pair – well, a sequence of dreams – plunged deeply into their long-running rivalry and Price’s entire psyche.

From the debut against Kurt Angle to Doctor Thuganomics, from fans turning against him to his own flaws – everything is presented here.

The excessive nature of this will not be for everyone, but it was something special, as WWE showed – just like in the Saturday Boneyard Match between Undertaker and AJ Styles – how creative can be back to the wall.

Best of the others

The second night started high, and Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley put up an incredibly intense match for the NXT women’s title.

Ultimately, the Queen won after a decent fight Mania, and Ripley looked like an absolute star.

The division of women in NXT was really shaken, and Flair returned to his kingdom with some delicious options.

Poor Bobby Lashley and Aleister Black had to follow the hot opener and though they did not reach the height they still provided.

Ending a hilarious 7-minute fight, Lana told her man to go for the spear, which led Bobby to hit the Black Mass when Aleister won a huge Mania.

Then it was a good moment we were all waiting for, because Otis – a national treasure and a romantic leading man who is waiting for the arrival – finally got into the hands of the wicked Dolph Ziggler.

The match itself could have been live with the crowd, especially because of the crazy reaction that Mandy Rose should have received for hitting Deville and low blows at Dolpha.

Otis won and the girl finally kissed Mandy in the truly brilliant WrestleMania Moment, which deserved 80,000 fans cheering him on.

There was a Last Man Standing match between Edge and Randy Orton, and although it was a complete change in tone, it still revealed the importance of the crowd live.

The fight between two rivals by the Performance Center was a nice touch to use the environment, and during this over 35-minute epic there were several really ingenious places.

The comment really disappointed both men, not matching the emotional impact of the story.

Finally, Edge was pushed by Edge, dropped an F-type bomb and broke down when he hit Conchairto to get revenge.

While we all took a break, Gronk stole his buddy Mojo Rawley’s title 24/7 before it was time for Street Profits to put their gold on the line against Austin Theory and Angel Garza.

No wonder the champions behaved after a very funny sprint, but the real drama came when the losers attacked with a bell with Zelina Vega, only for Bianca Belair who saved.

More: WWE



Bayley then placed SmackDown Women Championship on the Fatal Five Way line, which took some time, but further irritated the breakup of her friendship with Sasha Banks when the boss was eliminated, leaving Lacey Evans in the last two.

After a great duel, the Banks returned to take Evans and help her BFF keep the gold.





Quickfire results

NXT women’s title : Charlotte Flair made Rhea Ripley (c) tap

: Charlotte Flair made Rhea Ripley (c) tap Aleister Black pinned Bobby Lashley

Otis defeated Dolph Ziggler

Last Man Standing Match : Edge defeated Randy Orton

: Edge defeated Randy Orton Raw Tag band titles : Street gains (c) preserved over the theory of Angel Garza and Austin

: Street gains (c) preserved over the theory of Angel Garza and Austin SmackDown the title of woman : Bayley (c) defeated Lacey Evans, Sasha Banks, Tamina and Naomi

: Bayley (c) defeated Lacey Evans, Sasha Banks, Tamina and Naomi Firefly Funhouse : “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt destroyed John Cena

: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt destroyed John Cena WWE title: Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar (c)

Do you have a story?

If you have a celebrity story, video or photo, please contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by sending us an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk by calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Submit Stuff page – I love to hear from you.

MORE: WWE WrestleMania 36: Bray Wyatt ends John Price with a dream of the Firefly Funhouse fever

MORE: WWE WrestleMania 36 results: Biker Undertaker returns in a masterpiece of horror the first night