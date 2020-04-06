WWE WrestleMania 36: Rob Gronkowski wins the championship

Gronk has gold (Credit: WWE)

Rob Gronkowski won the WWE 24/7 Championship.

Yes, the official host of WrestleMania 36 won the green and gold title after he dived from his podium to eliminate the crowd of stars chasing previous champion Mojo Rawley, and got a pin to take the strap.

Three-time Super Bowl winner – whose BFF Mojo won the R-Truth championship at yesterday’s show – has now won his first piece of gold in the crazy world of WWE.

Of course, there is still some time for the show, so all this can change in the next hour.

While Gronk is an unknown quantity in the ring, he recently discovered how his experience in the NFL helped him prepare for his last venture.

He said: “Playing football in the NFL and being the best of the best definitely prepared me for WrestleMania.

“You can’t just go out and expect you to be ready to compete … You have to practice, practice and know your skills. The same goes for WrestleMania …

“I can’t expect to get off there and jump off the top rope or cut out a promotion … it’s all about practice and that’s what I took from the time spent in the NFL.

“If you want to be great in every industry, you have to do the work and get ready. When I was in WWE, I see superstars are the same and want the same bad. “

The 30-year-old star has experience in both the Super Bowl and WrestleMania, appearing at the latter in 2017 when he helped his best buddy win the battle of Andre Andre Giant Memorial Battle Royale.

“Both are the largest stage in their industries,” he explained, comparing both. “One of the main similarities is that they are both a team game.

“To win a Super Bowl, you must be a team. To succeed in WrestleMania, everyone must work as a team from start to finish. “

