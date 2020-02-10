WWE WrestleMania 37 takes place in Los Angeles

February 10 (UPI) – WWE announced on Monday that WrestleMania 37 will take place on March 28, 2021 at the new SoFi stadium near Los Angeles in Inglewood, California.

“We are excited to bring WrestleMania back to Los Angeles on behalf of all WWE members,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman and CEO, during a press conference attended by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and the Mayor of Inglewood, James T. Butts Jr.

“WrestleMania will set the bar for future sports and entertainment events in the SoFi stadium as we add this facility to the list of venues where our extravagant pop culture has taken place,” he continued.

WWE will also host SmackDown, NXT TakeOver and Raw at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and WrestleMania Axxess at the Los Angeles Convention Center during WrestleMania Week.

The company last hosted WrestleMania 21 in Los Angeles in 2005.

The SoFi Stadium will serve as a new home for the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. The venue is the Super Bowl LVI in February 2022.

This year’s WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 5th at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair are featured in championship games after winning the Royal Rumble.