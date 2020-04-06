The final and most anticipated competition of the night, Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre was all about curiosity. The main event of WWE Wrestlemania 36 was promoted as a competition between “unbeatable” and ‘the next big thing’ in construction.

After his triumph at the Royal Rumble of the World shocked the world, Drew McIntyre was seen as the company’s next big superstar. He challenged Brock Lesnar to the WWE Championship at the WrestleMania stage, and in some instances, showed that he was capable.

WWE Wrestlemania Results 36 Results: Brock Lesnar VS Drew McIntyre – Here Comes The Shocker!

Coming into the wrestling competition, the game was less surprising than expected. Drew McIntyre seemed to dominate soon. He stunned Brock on the clay but could not commit his initial offense as the animal was slaughtered. All thanks to Paul Heyman, Brock dodged second Claymore. Taking a bit of momentum, Brock took Drew twice in a suplex city ride and delivered an F-5. Despite the pain, Drew surprised us with a kick.

Brock drove the F-5s in the front two, but Drew survived and must see the red angry face of the beast here. Drew ran the fourth F5 and beat Brock to the ropes and beat him with a beard. Like Brock did, Drew won the pin follow by hitting back finishers (Claymore) two back. The beginning of a new era!

One could say that game was a short one but it was actually an entertaining one.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.