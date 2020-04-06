WWE Wrestlemania Results 36 Results: Edge VS Randy Orton

WWE is considered unique as Wrestlemania 36 as we catch some of the newest giants. We saw the unusual Tag Team Championship and the Boneyard game between Undertaker and AJ Styles. Now, turning our attention to one of the many hyped matches – Edge Edge vs. Randy Orton, let’s see who won the last man to stand up.

Edge has every reason to beat Randy Orton’s hell when he returns from surgery after a wound surgery because the last man attacked him and his wife. After 9 years, the friendship went sour, everyone was eager for this exciting competition.

Edge VS Randy Orton

Edge made it to the ring at the grand stage after a long distance interval and attacked nowhere more than RKO. The Vipers initially hit the RKOs two times in the matchup, thus changing the pace in their favor. We saw many innovative tricks with both men, making a lot of people around the performance center. They both used gym equipment, fought in a warehouse and board room, which brought some recognition to the competition.

We saw Edge get emotional before he hit a conchirto chair shot at Randy, tired of a construction truck. In the form of a perfect revenge and an edge, the opponent’s end was won.

