WWE Wrestlemania Results 36 Results: John Cena VS ‘The Fiend’ By Wyatt

Well, there are mixed feelings for WWE WrestleMania for 36 as we saw some hyped matches appear to be normal, and some games showed great moments, which are frustrating at first. We saw Edge returning successfully after nine years but now let’s see if John Cena’s invention of ‘The Fiend’ by Wyatt can have any effect on the Firefly Fun House match.

As previously reported in some reports, the game was not a normal wrestling competition but rather strange and somewhat strange. It was a widespread nightmare for Cena, which Wyatt said would confront himself. The two traveled through different points in wrestling history and the eras of Canada’s career. Wyatt told Cena that the “Doctor of Thugnomics” company was providing endless opportunities and how he earned everything in life.

After the statement ‘The Fiend’ appeared behind the army, locking him in a mandible paw. The fandom took Cena into the hot spot and Wyatt’s other character counted three counts for the win.

As we all know, due to the absence of a live audience, the company was doing everything possible to make the event a delight and this unique effort was one of those efforts. Praise!

