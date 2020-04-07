WWE’s Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania COVID Survival, ‘There’s a Locker Room on My Own!’

Play video content

exclusive

TMZSports.com

WWE superstar Drew McIntyre speaking TMZ Sports … Vince McMahon extreme caution on COVID-19 to protect WrestleMania 36 performers – saying, “I have my own whole locker room!”

“Everyone follows the protocol of a tee,” Drew said … “They explain it in a science, following the instructions of the CDC, perhaps even more cautiously — wiser.”

McIntyre acknowledged that he had never met a few people at the WWE Performance Center in his life.

In fact, Mania is about to end at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida in front of 80,000 screaming fans.

However, the coronavirus kills plans – forcing WWE to relocate to its Orlando training facility ZERO fans to the audience.

McIntyre continued Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship – and while he admitted it was a bit of a laugh at the first performance without the fans, he quickly adjusted … and “when my music hit, I just went through the zone!”

I had a broken dream, and it came true. I did this for you 💙 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/kHd0x7ffLq

– Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 6, 2020

@DMcIntyreWWE

In fact, McIntyre was still silent about his new belt – he beat it up in our conversation … and man, YOU ARE !!!

There’s more … The 34-year-old Drew also tells us why he’s all in the fight with the boxing superstar Tyson Fury – and why he’s convinced he’ll beat the Gypsy King !!

Nice clip, very nice person.

Congrats, Drew!