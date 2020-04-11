WWE’s Great Show To Keep Damage During Pandemic, They Keep Us Safe!

Play video content

WWE Superstar Great Show says he felt 100% safe on the square-circuit during the coronavirus pandemic … and said TMZ Sports he is ready for more action !!!

However, the legend is fighting in the new WWE camp Drew McIntyre on Monday Night Raw earlier this week – the day after McIntyre was beaten Brock Lesnar.

Given the current state of the world, we asked Big Show if he was comfortable participating in the event … and the simple answer? Hell yes.

“Absolutely, 100%,” We were told on the Big Show … referring to WWE to be very careful every step of the way while still focusing on the show for fans.

“I think it’s a win-win for everybody.”

And, if the Big Show isn’t wrasslin ‘to superstars, she told us she spends her free time helping her friend outdoors by taking care of landscaping !!

“In these times of uncertainty and in these difficulties, there are things I try to help my friends with. I cut weeds, I can move the weeds from the back yard.”

“At least if that person is for whatever reason they need to stay home, they can look outside and see the yard looking good.”

If that wasn’t enough, we also talked to the new TV show about his successful sitcom, “The Big Show Show” … and he had nothing but kind words for his castmates and the people who cause it … especially the fans tune in !!

“I had to paint myself to find out if it was true. I did it, because you can hope, dream and dream. And, then to see it come from longing and doing good to do it, I owe it. that’s up to viewers on it and everyone watching it on Netflix. Thanks. “