WWE’s original designs for Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt feud leading to WrestleMania exposed – and how Goldberg changed them

The headline activities for WrestleMania 36 are now set in stone.

That is if the coronavirus virus does not scupper the occasion completely.

Drew McIntyre eliminated Brock Lesnar in emphatic style in the course of the Royal Rumble to established up their WrestleMania date

We’ve acknowledged for some weeks that Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre will obstacle Brock Lesnar for the WWE title in Tampa and Charlotte Aptitude will problem Rhea Ripley for the NXT title.

Following Saudi Arabia, though, we now know that Roman Reigns will challenge Goldberg for the Common title and Bray Wyatt will just take on John Cena in a rematch from WrestleMania 30.

Of class, these were being not the primary strategies.



For months, the tale was Roman Reigns was heading to earn the Royal Rumble and obstacle The Fiend at WrestleMania.

Eventually, WWE selected McIntyre as the winner to established-up his day with Lesnar, but it was commonly thought Reigns was still the leading babyface on SmackDown that would get a shot at The Fiend.

Goldberg captured the Universal title for the second time at the expense of Bray Wyatt

On the other hand, as soon as Goldberg agreed to do the display in Saudi Arabia, Vince McMahon’s head is stated to have bought to considering.

Journalist Dave Meltzer states the prepare was for Bray Wyatt to run via absolutely everyone right before functioning into Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

Having said that, as talkSPORT noted earlier this 7 days, WWE noticed the positive reactions The Fiend was receiving and they believed the WrestleMania group would go from Reigns successful.

That offered an prospect for Goldberg to turn into winner, recognizing that would be to the dismay of a lot of the WWE fanbase.

WWE know Reigns would be cheered for dethroning a part-timer and Wyatt has a ready created tale with John Cena from their past battles, a little something The Fiend has tactically revisited all over his run with other talents.

John Cena and Roman Reigns have had their ideas adjust for WrestleMania

The odd guy out appears to be Elias. He was set to get the job done with Cena, in accordance to Meltzer, ahead of Goldberg pushed Wyatt into the programme with Cena.

It’s a shame that Elias won’t get his very first key featured match on a phase like WrestleMania, but there is nonetheless time for WWE to draw up a narrative for him.