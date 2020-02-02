Wyclef Jean raises $ 25 million to support artists in Africa and developing countries

Artists in developing countries in need of release and distribution support can now breathe a sigh of relief as musician Wyclef Jean and his Carnival World Music Group raised $ 25 million in funding.

According to the 50-year-old Haitian-American superstar, funds are provided to provide resources for publishing and distributing music to promote their music and earn royalties.

The three-time Grammy Award winner, known for his charitable initiatives, believes it is high time that artists get this kind of support in the face of the increase in afrobeats and digital streaming.

“The demand for music from Africa and other developing regions is growing and these creatives deserve to be part of the international market,” Jean told Forbes.

“They need to have open access to global publishing and distribution options that protect their rights and ensure that they are paid fairly. This initiative not only introduces and launches new talent, but also helps creative people around the world to be successful in their careers. “

After so many years in the music industry, Jean realized that real money was not generated by singing or producing, but by publishing rights that would normally be left to composers, songwriters and the publishers behind the music.

“We made money when I made Killing Me Softly for The Fugees, but I made someone like $ 3 or 4 million who had nothing to do with us or Roberta Flack,” Jean told Fast Company.

“The person I made the money for was the composer. I then understood that I was on the wrong side of the business. I can’t just stand on the side of the curtain and cut samples and do a remix. I have to be part of songwriting, so I encourage children that writing music at the moment is very important – not just to bring out music at the moment, but so that you can create your publishing catalog. To help you survive in this industry, we encourage children to understand that their publications are real estate. “

To fulfill its mission to support emerging artists financially, the hip-hop veteran recently partnered with Sound Royalties on flexible pricing options, ”Forbes writes.

Wyclef is known as a member of the legendary hip-hop trio The Fugees and was recognized in Haiti as a producer, actor, singer and humanitarian worker.

His music has always been influenced by his Haitian and African roots. In 2004, Jean traveled to Africa for the first time to perform with Femi Kuti, the son of music legend Fela Kuti.

On February 4, 1999, he released a worldwide hit song called Diallo Diallo in New York after the police killed an unarmed black man.

The US-based music superstar and FaceList Award winner has previously supported nonprofit programs to support his homeland Haiti and other developing countries in Africa.

