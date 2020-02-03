Wyden asks Justice Department for evidence of Trump’s interference described in Bolton’s manuscript

Attorney General Bill Barr has a few explanations to make.

It was according to Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR), who urged the Attorney General on Monday to share his knowledge of President Donald Trump’s alleged attempts to intervene in a federal case against a Turkish bank accused of breaches of sanctions.

The reported contents of a manuscript by former national security adviser John Bolton added weight to the senator’s questions.

The bank, Halkbank, was finally charged in October with six counts linked to a scheme to evade U.S. sanctions against Iran, but the charges were politically heavy: Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani represented a trader in Turkish gold involved in the ploy, Reza Zarrab, and at one point claimed to have met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2017 to discuss a “state-to-state resolution in this matter”.

And as Wyden noted in his letter on Monday, the charges against Halkbank came just days after Turkey invaded northern Syria, opening the door for political reactions in America.

“I fear that in the absence of these actions by the Turkish government, the administration’s interference in favor of Turkey’s demands on Halkbank could have undermined years of effort on the part of American law enforcement officials. , and still could, “wrote Wyden.

In October, Bloomberg News reported that Trump had “summoned” Barr and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to “process” Erdogan’s requests not to charge the United States with Halkbank. The newspaper also reported that Trump urged then secretary of state Rex Tillerson to persuade the DOJ to dismiss the case against Zarrab, which Tillerson allegedly refused.

And more recently, The New York Times reported that the Bolton book manuscript described a conversation Bolton and Barr had in which they shared their concerns that Trump was doing favors for – or at least, that he might appear to be exercising undue influence on behalf of – for Erdogan, as well as for Chinese President Xi Jinping. (The DOJ said the Times report “distorts” the conversation.)

“Has President Trump, or anyone in his leadership, ever asked you to take action against Halkbank or co-conspirators like Reza Zarrab?” Wyden asked Barr in a letter Monday, one of the senator’s many questions. .

He later asked Barr or other senior DOJ officials “to have never appealed directly to the Treasury Department, at any level, on behalf of President Trump or the Turkish government?”

The senator also noted that, despite DOJ’s comments on the manuscript reported by Bolton, an official from the Treasury Department had confirmed certain aspects of the story.

“As has been publicly reported, when Prime Minister Erdogan directly expressed his concerns to President Trump in April 2019, the president referred the matter to the executive branch of the law responsible for investigating and applying economic sanctions – the Treasury and the GM, “said the Treasury. Last year, a ministry official told Wyden, whom the senator quoted in his letter on Monday.