Wynonna Earp Year 4 Teaser Highlights Titular Star’s Directorial Debut

Wynonna Earp Season 4 teaser highlights titular star’s directorial debut

SYFY has launched the initial teaser for the future fourth period of Emily Andras’ lover-favored supernatural horror sequence Wynonna Earp, supplying the spotlight to guide star Melanie Scrofano as she would make her directorial debut in the new season. The collection is scheduled to make its return sometime this Summer months. Verify out the video below!

Winner of the 2018 People’s Alternative Award for Favourite Sci-Fi/Fantasy Display, Wynonna Earp follows the daily life of the terrific, fantastic granddaughter (Melanie Scrofano) of famous lawman Wyatt Earp as she faces off from the reincarnated outlaws that Wyatt killed identified as the revenants. The series is based mostly on Beau Smith’s comedian reserve miniseries of the very same name.

The action-packed supernatural sci-fi sequence stars Scrofano, Tim Rozon (Schitt’s Creek) as Doc Holliday, Dominique Provost-Chalkley (Avengers: Age of Ultron) as Waverly Earp and Katherine Barrell (Functioning Moms) as Nicole Haught.

The series is developed by Emily Andras, who is serving as an executive producer along with Brian Dennis, Ted Adams, and David Ozer. 724’s Jordy Randall and Tom Cox, in addition to Cineflix’s Peter Emerson and Brett Burlock, provide as Executive Producers alongside with Todd Berger and Rick Jacobs.

Regarded for getting 1 of the most lively social media communities — from arranging fan conventions all around the environment to elevating funds for LGBTQ charities — Wynonna Earp has been praised for its “fierce and committed performances”, and has gained and been nominated for various awards like Canadian Display Awards, GLAAD Media Awards, Directors Guild of Canada, Writers Guild of Canada and Alberta Film & Television Awards.