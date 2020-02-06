Wyoming Cooper may have found Rothes’ successor in the Ivy League National Sports

LARAMIE – Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said the greatest positional need for cowboys during traditional contract signing was in the reception, cornerback and tight end areas.

Wyoming also has a blatant job in special teams with Cooper Rothe on what the cowboys wanted to do in the transfer market.

The Cowboys received an verbal acceptance from Cornell alumni transfer kicker Nickolas Null on Wednesday. Null announced his involvement on Twitter and later told the Star Tribune that he had sent a signed national letter of intent to the school, although Wyoming had not officially announced the signing from zero by Wednesday evening.

As with all college football coaches, Bohl is prohibited under NCAA rules from speaking about certain recruits that have not yet been signed. However, during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Bohl admitted that he is still preparing for the 2020 signing class for the Cowboys, which will include up to 24 signers, until zero is added.

“We still have a scholarship and I think we will announce this here later,” said Bohl.

As a graduate with only one year left to play, Null would likely take on the kicking duties for Rothe, who ended his career as the Wyoming top scorer of all time last season. Rothe, who collected 342 career points, scored 76.6 percent of his field goals in his four years as a starter, including a nationwide best 94.1 percent clip as a junior, which made him the Lou Groza Award finalist.

According to the Ivy League official website, Null scored 6 out of 8 field goals 49 meters in length this season. Its 75 percent conversion rate took second place in the Ivy League. If necessary, Zero could also sting after an average of 39.5 yards per punt with a length of 56 yards this season. In Wyoming, however, senior Tim Zaleski will return to the position next season.

Null was awarded the All-Ivy League title last season after being named a second-team All-League player in 2017 in his sophomore year. As a junior, Zero was limited to three games in 2018 due to injury.The NCAA’s red shirt rule, which allows players to play in up to four games in one season without losing their red shirt, allowed him to maintain one year of eligibility.

After a great conversation with @CoachCBohl and @Coach_SBMoore, I am happy to let you know that I am fully committed to @wyo_football. Excited for the opportunity! @OneOnOneKicking @_Mike_McCabe @BFentress

– Nick Null (@NickolasNull) February 5, 2020

Davis Potter