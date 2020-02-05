Wyoming makes five more commitments in the traditional signing period on National Sports

LARAMIE – February has become a lot less dramatic in the world of college football recruitment.

With an early signing phase introduced in 2018 as part of the NCAA recruitment calendar, schools sweat the most in December while then signing the majority of their respective recruitment classes. This includes Wyoming, who signed 19 players for its 2020 class two months ago.

The cowboys class is not yet complete.

This is likely to happen on Wednesday when the traditional signing period begins. Wyoming enters the National Signing Day with five more verbal commitments to sign its National Letters of Intent. The cowboys could sign up to six players to meet the 25 scholarship quota that the NCAA grants to each Football Bowl subdivision school annually.

While waiting for more recruits, Wyoming places special emphasis on scrimmage during the early signing phase

The group will not include Simeon, Illinois three-star cornerback Chau Smith, who signed up for Wyoming in December but didn’t sign in the early days. Late in the recruitment process, Smith received offers from the Purdue and Washington State Power Five programs. He recently tipped his verbal promise to Washington State, where he joins former UW defensive coordinator Jake Dickert and former UW cornerback coach John Richardson.

But with their last handful of grants, the cowboys meet other needs.

After the cowboys had dealt intensively with scrimmage in December with nine offensive and defensive line members, they concentrated on the receiver and linebacker. Wyoming loses a total of five starters and six players from the two-depth position at these positions and has not inked any recipients during the early signing of the contract.

But Wyoming trainer Craig Bohl and his staff have traveled to Texas again to find passers-by. Three-star recipient Tyrese Grant from Daingerfield, Texas, a former Tulsa subject; and Karen Wagner (Texas); and Joshua Cobbs, a two-star fan who both traveled to Wyoming last month. The Cowboys have received commitments or signatures from 11 Lone Star State players in their last two recruiting classes together.

Wyoming received a commitment from Connor Shay, a two-star linebacker from Monte Vista, California, after signing only one linebacker in December. The Cowboys put a second hard end to the class in Colin O’Brien, who had already taught in Wyoming after playing at Saddleback (California) College last season. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound O’Brien is the only junior college transfer in the class.

Wyoming also begins the day with a commitment from Colorado athlete Buck Coors. The 5-11 Coors played quarterback at the Resurrection Christian School in Loveland, but could also take other positions in college, including the defensive back. Wyoming signed a quarterback, Gavin Beerup, California, during the early signing period.

Meet the Wyoming Football recruitment class for 2020

If Grant, Cobbs, Shay, and Coors honor their commitments and signatures, Wyoming would have another grant available should Bohl decide to use it. The cowboys could try adding another recipient, linebacker, or cornerback if Smith changes his mind. In December Wyoming signed only one corner with the Cameron Stone product from Angleton, Texas.

The cowboys were also able to use their last scholarship for a transfer, a scenario that Bohl had not ruled out in December. Wyoming brought two graduates last year, who returned from Trey Smith (Louisville) and Azizi Hearn (Arizona). Hearn, who immediately came into question, ended the 2019 season as a starter, while Smith is expected for another season after missing the last nine games with an ankle injury.

Davis Potter