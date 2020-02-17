[wyoming-schedules-long-run-household-and-house-sequence-with-california]

LARAMIE — Wyoming on Tuesday introduced a future home-and-dwelling soccer sequence with California.

UW will travel to Berkeley, California, for the to start with sport on Sept. 2, 2028. Cal will make the return journey to War Memorial Stadium on Sept. 8, 2029. The teams have only fulfilled as soon as formerly with Cal successful the 1990 Copper Bowl, 17-15.

It truly is the second Energy 5 opponent to be scheduled for the Cowboys in 2028. UW will also travel to Texas Tech that year. The Cal game is the only non-convention match on UW’s 2029 routine so far.

Weber Point out, Louisiana, Utah and Ball Condition are UW’s non-convention opponents for the 2020 year. The Cowboys open the season at dwelling versus Weber State on Sept. 5.