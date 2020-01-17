Wyomings Cooper Rothe, Tyler Hall play Saturday All-Star games National sport

LARAMIE – A handful of former Wyoming players will have the chance this month to showcase their talents one last time in college for NFL staff.

Cooper Rothe and Tyler Hall will have their first turn.

Rothe and Hall will take part in various post-season college showcase games on Saturday. Rothe, the cowboys’ former place kicker, will play at the East-West Shrine Bowl in St. Petersburg, Florida. Hall, Wyoming’s former corner, will take part in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on the West Coast.

The Shrine Bowl starts at 1:00 p.m. Mountain Time with the Collegiate Bowl at 5pm Both are broadcast on the NFL network.

Rothe will kick after the last four seasons as Wyoming’s most important kicker for the East team. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder put together the most successful career for a cowboy kicker during this time and, with 342 career points, became the program’s most successful scorer.

Logan Wilson, Alijah Halliburton and Xazavian Valladay forward Wyoming’s selection for all MW

Rothe achieved 76.6 percent of his field goals and made 165 of 169 extra points in his career. He had his best season as a junior when he led the nation 94.1 percent on the way to becoming Player of the Year in the Mountain West Special Teams. This year he was also a finalist for the Lou Groza Award, which goes to the country’s best college kicker every year.

Rothe’s consistency dropped this season when he scored 68.1 percent of his field goals (15 out of 22), but he crowned it with a 53-year-old Cowboy victory in the 38-17 victory over Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl ,

In the meantime, Hall, who will qualify for the Collegiate Bowl national team, has proven to be one of Wyoming’s most versatile defenders in his three years. He ended his career with 107 tackles, 22 pass breakups and four interceptions.

The 5-10, 190-pound hall started his career on the corner before switching to nickel at the start of his junior season. Injuries caused Wyoming’s coach to take Hall back to the corner, where he has defended more than 20 passes for the past two seasons. He finished second this season with eight pass clashes and came back after a 72-meter pause to claim the Cowboys’ win in Texas State from September 23-14.

Hall could prove a threat in the second leg if East head coach and former NFL head coach Marvin Lewis decide to use him in this role. Hall, a three-time All-MW award, achieved an average kick-back rate of 33.4 meters this season and ended his career as the active leader of the Football Bowl Subdivision in the kick-off return average (31.7) at the end of the 2019 season.

How Cooper Rothe switched from three sports to stabilizing Wyoming’s kick game

Hall has made two touchdown starts in his career, both in the 2017 season. He is the only player in Wyoming history to score multiple kickoffs in the same season.

Hall is the fifth Wyoming player to appear in the Collegiate Bowl since its inception in 2012. Nico Evans was back in the game last year, while Safety Andrew Wingard, who is now with the Jacksonville Jaguars, represented Wyoming in last year’s Shrine Bowl.

Linebacker and Casper native Logan Wilson will be on January 25th in front of the NFL team in the Senior Bowl.

