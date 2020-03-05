wyoming’s-pro-day-set-for-march-ten

LARAMIE — Wyoming’s draft hopefuls will get their likelihood to get the job done out for NFL personnel on campus in the course of the school’s annual Pro Working day on March 10.

The Cowboys’ draft-suitable gamers will operate by on-discipline drills commencing at 10 a.m. at UW’s indoor apply facility. The celebration is open to the general public.

Among the individuals will be Casper native Logan Wilson, who also took portion in the Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Mix. Restricted stop and fellow Casper indigenous Josh Harshman, punter Ryan Galovich, kicker Cooper Rothe, defensive stop Josiah Hall, cornerback Tyler Hall, security Alijah Halliburton, linebacker Cassh Maluia and receivers Rocket Ismail Jr. and John Okwoli are also predicted to operate out, in accordance to UW media relations.