[X Ray Cat Trio ‘Love, Blood & Monsters’ – album evaluation]

X Ray Cat Trio ‘Love, Blood & Monsters’ (Buzzards Claw Records / Trash Wax Information)

Release date: sixth March 2020

Leeds’ favourite surf punks, X Ray Cat Trio are back with one more slab of soiled trashy rock ‘n’ roll the adhere to up to their late 2015 debut ‘Out For Blood’ and the a lot more recent ‘I Lied’ EP which we explained as “dark, jagged and will fuck you in excess of with a smile”

Fortunately they appear to be to have taken that as a compliment!

“Love, Blood & Monsters” is a befitting title for a assortment of tracks that change from graveyard blues howlers by means of mescaline induced psychedelic doo-wop to psychobilly grinding surf grooves. It’s a spectacular set that actually encompasses each individual nuance from the birth of rock ‘n’ roll – opener ‘Terrordactyl’ (sic) is a brooding instrumental, comprehensive with deathly howls that builds into an explosive Farfisa rage, perform it loud sufficient and you will pick up some neat vocal harmonies deep in the mire even though ‘Morticia’ is clearly a forlorn lament above a Ramones sourced bobby-socks bopper but not without having a sense of darkish humour.

<noscript><iframe allowfullscreen="true" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0NyJa_-MGWk?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent" type="text/html" width="560"></noscript>

There is virtually so a great deal on supply, El Nico and his boys have plundered from the fetid waters of rocks least travelled streams, the tequila laced ‘Deathrace 2000’ that appears to glorify in the blood and splatter – but even that will not prepare you for the warped higher school croon of ‘When You Gonna Do It’ which has guest vocals courtesy of Harriet Hyde who formerly fronted stoners Black Moth together with El Nico.

Let us not neglect, this is the band who penned ‘The Devil’s Cum Rag’, when you have a title as luminous as that you really don’t want to give it up effortlessly, therefore we get ‘Pt. 2’ – a psychobilly belter developed close to razor-sharp guitar, and taut 50’s drumming that hits like a claw hammer, maybe the similar hammer the drums are getting savaged with for the duration of ‘Getalonggang’ which appears like a dripping uncooked one particular-just take recording, a pounding rhythm, frazzled guitars, vocals that will need medicating, equally for the honking brass on the multi-genre binge contained within just ‘Ah C’Mon’

Blink and you overlook it ‘Goodnight Minimal Vampire’ – a 27 second Billy Childish stained wailing and a whooping stomper that precedes the break-up ‘Nina Noelle’ which is all sorrowful, besides its X Ray Cat Trio so it is like a Buckfast sponsored ‘Wicked Game’… ought to a video clip exist it would be shot in Hunslet as opposed to Hawaii and a specified Miss Christensen would be changed by both San or Tray.

X Ray Cat Trio are critical a rockabilly band, drawing their influence from a style quite a few disregard as revivalist “Love, Blood & Monsters” sees them very easily debunk that principle, they have acknowledged the Born Lousy torch bearers, but with loaded track composing, a wholesome dose of self-perception and blood splashed vaudeville, are in a position to breathe new life into this individual previous pet dog.

