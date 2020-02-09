X1 and VICTON show support for Han Seung Woo at his fan meeting

Han Seung Woo received a lot of love at his solo fan meeting this weekend!

On February 8, the idol held a solo fan meeting at the Grand Peace Palace at Kyung Hee University in Seoul, and members of X1 and VICTON showed up to show their support.

After the fan meeting, Kim Woo Seok revealed on Instagram that he attended the event with fellow X1 members Cho Seung Youn, Kim Yo Han, Son Dong Pyo and Lee Eun Sang. Posing two pretty pictures of the members of X1 hanging out behind the scenes with Han Seung Woo, Kim Woo Seok wrote in the legend: “Seung Woo hyung, you worked hard and well done.”

The six members of Han Seung Woo’s VICTON group also attended the fan meeting to cheer him on, and then shared their own adorable photos from the night on VICTON’s official Instagram account.

Last month, Play M Entertainment announced that Han Seung Woo would return to VICTON after his solo fan meeting and that the group was preparing to return with the seven members. VICTON is currently aiming to return in March.

