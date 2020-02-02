X1 members show support for Lee Han Gyul + Nam Do Hyon at their first fan meeting

Several X1 members showed their love for Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon at their fan meeting this weekend!

On February 2, the two idols held their first “HAPPY DAY” fan meeting at the Grand Peace Palace at Kyung Hee University in Seoul, and their fellow X1 members Kim Yo Han, Cho Seung Youn, Son Dong Pyo and Lee Eun Sang showed up to show their support.

Later that evening, Kim Yo Han went on Instagram to share a nice group photo of the idols posing backstage together. He wrote in the caption, “You have both worked hard and done well, and you are so cool.”

He added playfully: “Hangyul, I enjoyed seeing your aegyo.”

Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon’s official Instagram account also shared a few photos that the duo took behind the scenes of Lee Eun Sang, writing: “Part 2 of the Han Gyul and Do Hyon fan meeting is now over. . We are posting photos we took with Lee Eun Sang, who came to cheer us on.

“Thank you to the other X1 members who joined us at the Han Gyul and Do Hyon fan meeting, even if we were unable to film them. Let’s also cheer in the future. Today was a “HAPPY DAY” because we were able to be together. “

After the official dissolution of X1 last month, Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon are currently preparing to perform at the “12th K-Pop Festival 2020” in Sapporo, Japan, on February 8.

