[xander-zayas-impresses-when-again-with-‘a-puno-limpio’-stoppage]

Ringside 29/02/2020

📸 Marcos Mejias Ortiz/PRBBP

Youthful The Puerto Rican star Xander Zayas dominated all the way with his speed and combinations to the head and physique of Marklin Bailey to get once again on Friday.

Bailey, who was reduce on his right eye just after a fantastic blend from Zayas, was stopped by the referee in round three.

Final results – PR Best BOXING PROMOTIONS

“A PUÑO LIMPIO” – Friday, February 28, 2020.

Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico

Purple CORNER BLUE CORNER

(131 lbs. – eight Rounds)

ÁNGEL APONTE – 131 lbs. VS. IRVING MACÍAS – 130 lbs.

San Juan, Puerto Rico (8-, 4 KOs) Nuevo León, México (seven-one, four KOs)

In a very good match Aponte saved his unbeaten file with a TKO gain at : 01 of spherical 7. Macias corner stopped the bout due to the fact a bleeding nose difficulties of the Mexican, who visited the canvas in the first spherical. Aponte was slash on his correct eye.

(147 lbs. – 4 Rounds)



XÁNDER ZAYAS – 146 lbs. VS. MARKLIN BAILEY – 146 lbs.

San Juan, Puerto Rico (four-, 3 KOs) North Carolina, United states. (six-seven, 4 KOs)

Zayas defeat Bailey by TKO at one: 14 of the third spherical.

(159 lbs. – 6 Rounds)

LOUIS HERNÁNDEZ – 158 lbs. VS. DIEGO ADRIÁN MAROCCHI – 159 lbs.

Mississipi, United states of america. (eight–one, six KOs) Buenos Aires, Argentina (18-six-one, 14 KOs)

Hernández gained by TKO at two: 02 of spherical three when Marocchi was unable to continue due to an alleged injury on left arm.

(140 lbs. – six Rounds)

NICK STEVEN – 139 lbs. VS. ADRIÁN MARTÍNEZ – 140 lbs.

Morovis, Puerto Rico (two-three-1, one KOs) Caguas, Puerto Rico (four-3, 4 KOs)

Martinez won by TKO at two: 48 if spherical two. Steven place Martinez in negative shape with a constant attack in the first round, but Martinez recovered in spherical two and pretty much despatched Steven to the canvas leading to the finish of the combat.

(126 lbs. – four Rounds)

YADIEL CAMACHO – 124 lbs. VS. Lucky HOLT – 127 lbs.

Cidra, Puerto Rico (2-, two KOs) Misouri, United states. (-5)

Camacho received by KO at : 32 seconds following a tough system shot.

(132 lbs. – 4 Rounds)

JOSÉ DEL VALLE – 131 lbs. VS. JOSÉ GARCÍA – 130 lbs.

Corozal, Puerto Rico (five-11-three, 1 kos) Aguada, Puerto Rico, (-seven)

Del Valle defeat García by KO at one: 49 of round one thanks a human body shot.