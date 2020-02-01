Xander Zayas, the child prodigy, will debut in Puerto Rico on February 28

RINGSIDE 01/02/2020

The 17-year-old Puerto Rican candidate Xander Zayas will fight his first fight on the island in the second edition of the series “A Puño Limpio” 2020 at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto on Friday, February 28th. In a presentation by PR Best Boxing Promotions in collaboration with Spartan Boxing and Top Rank will also see Carlos “The Chosen One” Arrieta and Ángel “Bebito” Aponte.

Florida-born Zayas (3-0, 2 kos), best fighter, made his debut in October 2019 with a first round knockout against Genesis Wynn, a first round knockout win over Virgel Windfield in November and his youngest But he unanimously defeated Corey Champion this month.

“Back home, in my 100 × 35. I’m super happy and excited because I didn’t expect the dream of fighting in front of my beautiful people on the“ Island of Enchantment ”to come true so quickly.

“This is just the beginning of many beautiful things where I will fly our flag. See you soon in Puerto Rico, ”said Zayas, who will face a welterweight opponent for the first time after six laps.

In the main fights of the evening undefeated Carlos “The Chosen One” Arrieta (11: 0, 7 kos), a native of Trujillo Alto, and the Angel “San Juan” Bebito “Aponte (7: 0, 3 kos) is confronted with opponents, announced after 10 rounds at £ 122 and £ 130 respectively.

More details on this show will be announced shortly.