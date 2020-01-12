Xavi rejects the “dream” opportunity to manage Barcelona out of respect for Ernesto Valverde

Loading...

Xavi has reportedly declined to take over Barcelona out of respect for Ernesto Valverde. He may take command of Camp Nou in the summer.

The former Spanish international, who has made 767 appearances in 17 years in Catalonia, is currently in the early stages of his managerial career with the Qatari club Al-Sadd.

Reports over the weekend indicated that an emotional return is imminent after meetings with CEO Oscar Guru and former teammate Erica Abidal (now technical secretary) were mentioned.

According to Goal, however, the world champion refused to replace the current boss Valverde out of respect.

Instead, he’ll consider taking on the role at the end of the season, unless Valverde can drastically change his fate with the Blaugrana.

Xavi couldn’t deny his attraction to work when he was recently asked by reporters, “I can’t hide it, that’s my dream.

Ernesto Valverde is under heavy pressure in Barcelona

“It is my dream to train Barcelona, ​​I have said that many times in many interviews.

“Everyone knows that I wholeheartedly support Barcelona. Yes, it’s one of my dreams, but I’m focusing on Al Sadd.”

Although Valverde has won two La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey and a Supercopa, since taking office in Barcelona in 2017, he has recently come under increasing pressure after beating Atletico Madrid 2 in the Supercopa final on Thursday: 3 had lost the sack.

With a summer appointment, Xavi would join the long and famous list of former Barca players who took command. Legends like Luis Enrique, Pep Guardiola, Frank Rijkaard and Johan Cruyff have all been in the dugout, and Xavi would be an extremely popular figure among fans.