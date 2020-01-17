Xavier Johnson, 17, charged with murder of adoptive mother, man found in gym bag in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA – Philadelphia police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the murders of his adoptive mother and a man found dead in a sports bag.

Xavier Johnson has been charged with the stabbing death of 64-year-old Renee Gilyard and the murder of 20-year-old Jimmy Mao, who “was brutally tortured and murdered,” police said.

On Wednesday, Gilyard’s body was discovered with several stabs in a bathtub inside his Philadelphia home. Gilyard was also the mother of a Philadelphia policeman.

Police said the contents of his bag had been emptied and that his SUV had disappeared.

The SUV was later found when it crashed into a tree and caught fire in west Philadelphia, and inside the SUV were four teenagers, including Johnson. He had been in his care just three days earlier.

Johnson is also charged with the death of Jimmy Mao, 20, who was previously placed in the same foster home. Police said that Mao’s family had received ransoms since his disappearance.

Mao’s body was found Wednesday evening inside a duffel bag thrown down a hill and into an alley. It was not clear when Mao was killed.

Jacob Merritt-Richburg, 17, who police say is an acquaintance of Mao, was also missing. It is unclear whether Johnson is linked to the disappearance of Merritt-Richburg.

Police said Johnson had five previous arrests.

