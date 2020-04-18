Xbox Series X: my next generation dilemma – reader function

Xbox Series X – is it really the next generation? (photo: Microsoft)

With all news about new consoles I have a bit of a dilemma. No, not what I will buy, PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. Without debate, it will be Xbox. So what’s the dilemma you might ask? This is the name. Not Xbox Series X (although this won’t win any awards at the Console Naming Awards). No, my problem concerns the term “next generation”.

Let’s start from the beginning. Christmas 1996 I wake up on PlayStation, which I have longed for under my tree for so long, and when this bad boy was released on a 10-inch CRT TV with Formula 1 97, I was completely amazed. I even had a dad when I played and he said, “I didn’t know the Grand Prix was taking place?” This new 3D world looked so realistic to my 12-year-old myself, especially when compared to 2D 8 and 16-bit generation graphics.

A few years ahead on PlayStation 2 and GTA 3. Such a graphic leap and the fact that he could now also play these new things called DVD, what a machine! On the original Xbox then (and the beginning of my Xbox fandom), then on the Xbox 360. Although the original Xbox was not a huge improvement on PlayStation 2, I still felt a significant update, and then the transition to Xbox 360 seemed to have introduced the right new generation.

HD graphics and increased frame rates have allowed developers to take full advantage of this new equipment and have also used it well. Project Gotham Racing, Gears Of War, Forza Motorsport, to name a few. Such games would have previously been impossible and this console has stood the test of time for 11 years! How could it be better?

Go to the Xbox One announcement and I went on pre-order. The specifications they provided seemed too good to be true, along with games presented like Watch Dogs (who remembers the demonstration videos for this game and how great did it look like?). We will not remember Watch Dogs anymore, everyone who played will know how it went! Comes November 7, 2013. And finally here, with great excitement and anticipation, I’m loading Call Of Duty: Ghosts. Ummm … it’s weird, I’m not “amazed”.

No, Ghosts is not a fantastic game, of course, but that’s not the reason. I’m trying to see the difference between this and the Xbox 360. What happened to the promise of the next generation of games? From a large perspective, you can clearly see the difference between the two consoles (last year I turned on the Xbox 360 and let’s say that the Samsung OLED 60-inch HDR TV is not a 360 best friend!). Of course, Xbox One continued to operate (the same situation with PlayStation 3 and 4), but it seemed strange as I couldn’t tell the difference compared to all my previous consoles. It doesn’t bode well.

So, with long winds, we finally come to my dilemma. I saw the specifications of the new consoles and although impressive (8K, ray-tracing, four times stronger, 120 fps … yes, OK) they sound more like fashionable marketing slogans to me. Both Sony and Microsoft have stated that their consoles should support the native resolution of 4K 60 fps (sorry, but aren’t PS4 Pro and Xbox One X anymore?!) Where is the jump to the next generation?

Sorry, I forgot that we will also charge faster, my bad. Putting my sarcasm aside, but all the previous consoles seemed a huge step forward every time. Gaming computers can do all the things that have already been mentioned and have had this ability for a long time. Maybe it is my fault that I expect something more. You don’t know what I would call “next generation”, something similar to the movie Ready Player One ?!

OK, it’s not close to work, so I’ll slow them down. Maybe it’s just the law of diminishing returns. Maybe it’s just cynicism at my age … maybe it’s a mix of all these things? Who knows, I don’t think we can call them the next generation. Improvement of course, but a new era of consoles? No, I’m not buying it.

By the reader Rob S.

PS: I will, however, pre-order the Xbox Series X!

