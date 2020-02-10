Xerox Increases HP Offer to $ 36 Billion | money

HP’s board of directors had previously declined an Xerox offer. – AFP file image

NEW YORK, Oct. / PRNewswire / – Xerox announced today that offerings to computer and printer maker HP will be raised to around $ 36 billion to help shareholders in a tougher struggle for control of Silicon Valley win.

The new offering from the imaging and copying giant is around 10 percent higher than the offer that was rejected by the HP board last year.

The statement added that their offer offers “immediate cash value and a meaningful upward trend through equity participation in the combined company”.

HP said the Xerox bid was too low and last month claimed that the takeover bid was being steered by corporate raider Carl Icahn, who owns a stake in Xerox.

“Because of its large stake in Xerox, its interests do not match those of other HP shareholders,” said a statement from HP in January.

“Because of Mr. Icahn’s ownership, he would benefit disproportionately from Xerox’s acquisition of HP at a price that undervalued HP.”

Xerox has announced that it will elect a new group of HP board members to support the acquisition agreement

The current HP was created by the separation from Hewlett-Packard in 2016, so that the HP Consumer Division produces printers and PCs and outsources HP Enterprise for cloud computing and servers. – AFP