Xerox increases offer for larger HP to $ 34 billion

February 10 (UPI) – Technology company Xerox announced on Monday that it has increased its offer to buy larger HP for $ 24 a share, or about $ 34 billion, after the California-based information technology company last year November declined an offer.

HP’s board of directors unanimously declined an offer of $ 22 per share in November, claiming that Xerox undervalued the company. Xerox announced that its new offering would be for $ 18.40 per share in cash and 0.149 Xerox shares for each HP share.

“The Xerox offering will offer HP shareholders both a significant, immediate cash value and a significant upward trend through their stake in the combined company,” said Xerox’s statement. “The headline offer price of $ 24 per share equates to a 41 percent premium on the unaffected volume-weighted 30-day average price of $ 17.”

Xerox said it “met” several times with some of HP’s largest shareholders to address some of their concerns about its hostile takeover offer.

“These shareholders consistently state that they want the improved returns, growth prospects, and world-class human capital that result from a combination of Xerox and HP,” said Xerox. “The takeover offer announced today will allow these shareholders to accept Xerox’s compelling offer, although HP has consistently denied the opportunity.”

The offer is Xerox’s latest attempt to acquire HP. In January, Xerox announced it would nominate 11 candidates for the Xerox Board of Directors. HP immediately pushed back, saying that these nominees would not work in HP’s best interests.

“These nominations are a self-serving tactic for Xerox to push ahead with its proposal, which significantly underestimates HP and poses a significant risk to HP shareholders,” HP said.