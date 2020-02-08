XFL calendar: Vince McMahon’s football league returns, 2020 season kicks off on Saturday

WASHINGTON – The XFL kicks off its season on Saturday, giving football fans a way to get rid of those post-Super Bowl bruises.

The league has entered into multi-year agreements with ESPN and Fox Sports to broadcast its matches from 2020.

This is the second time that Vince McMahon has launched a football league. The first version of the XFL lasted a season in 2001, a joint venture between WWE and NBC.

The 43 games of the XFL – 40 in the regular season, three playoffs – will be broadcast to 24 with ABC or Fox. The rest will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and FS2.

The eight-team league has established its schedule with most games on Saturday and Sunday. ESPN will host the championship game on April 26.

The XFL will have teams in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis, Seattle, Tampa Bay and Washington.

Here is the list of ABC and ESPN games for the 2020 XFL season, all ET games.

FEB. 8: Seattle Dragons vs. DC Defenders, ABC, 2 p.m.

FEB. 9: BattleHawks of Saint-Louis vs Renegades of Dallas, ESPN, 5 p.m.

FEB. 15: New York Guardians vs. DC Defenders, ABC, 2 p.m.

FEB. 16: Dallas Renegades vs. LA Wildcats, ABC, 3 p.m.

FEB. 22: Houston Roughnecks vs. Tampa Bay Vipers, ABC, 2 p.m.

FEB. 23: New York Guardians vs St. Louis BattleHawks, ESPN, 3 p.m.

FEB. 29: LA Wildcats vs. New York Guardians, ABC, 2 p.m.

MARCH 1: DC Defenders vs. Tampa Bay Vipers, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

MARCH 7: Seattle Dragons vs. Houston Roughnecks, ABC, 2 p.m.

MARCH 8: Tampa Bay Vipers vs. LA Wildcats, ESPN, 9 p.m.

MARCH 14: Houston Roughnecks versus New York Guardians, ABC, 2 p.m.

MARCH 15: LA Wildcats vs Seattle Dragons, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

MARCH 21: Dallas Renegades vs. Tampa Bay Vipers, ABC, 2 p.m.

MARCH 22: New York Guardians vs. Seattle Dragons, ABC, 3 p.m.

MARCH 28: Tampa Bay Vipers vs DC Defenders, ABC, 2 p.m.

MARCH 29: Houston Roughnecks vs. LA Wildcats, ABC, 3 p.m.

APRIL 4: DC Defenders vs New York Guardians, ABC, 2 p.m.

APRIL 5: Tampa Bay Vipers vs St. Louis BattleHawks, ESPN, 12 p.m.

APRIL 11: Houston Roughnecks vs. Seattle Dragons, ABC, 2 p.m.

APRIL 12: DC Defenders vs. St. Louis Battlehawks; or New York Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Vipers, ABC, 2 p.m.

APRIL 19: XFL West Division Final, ESPN, 3 p.m.

APRIL 26: XFL Championship, ESPN, 3 p.m.

