XFL cancels return season since of coronavirus pandemic

NEW YORK—The XFL has cancelled the remainder of its return year for the reason that of the new coronavirus pandemic.

The league played five games of a 10-game normal time in 8 cities. It was a revival of the XFL that performed a person year in 2001.

Commissioner Oliver Luck produced a assertion saying the league had “no selection but to formally terminate the remainder of the 2020 year. This conclusion has been built with the health and fitness and safety of the entire XFL household as our prime precedence.”

“While we are disappointed to not total the 2020 period,” Luck extra, “our hearts are full of appreciation for your too much to handle support.”

For most people, the new coronavirus results in only gentle or reasonable symptoms, this kind of as fever and cough. For some, primarily older grownups and people with current health and fitness challenges, it can bring about extra serious health issues, like pneumonia.

The huge bulk of persons recover from the new virus.

Luck stressed that the XFL will be back.

“When our groups return to the field, we’ll make each individual effort and hard work to make certain your religion in us is rewarded with even extra entertaining and exhilaration,” he told enthusiasts.

The XFL experienced teams in New York, Washington, Los Angeles, Houston, Seattle, Dallas, St. Louis, and Tampa.

