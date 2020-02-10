XFL: Colin Kaepernick had an “exorbitant” salary request

Colin Kaepernick attends Huncho Day at Nawf 2019.

XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck spoke to NFL’s Michel Martin over the weekend and said the league had contacted Colin Kaepernick, but an agreement could not be reached because the former NFL quarterback’s salary requirements were “exorbitant”.

“We thought about it,” Luck said to Martin. “We have some pretty significant salary restrictions, you know. We are a start-up league and therefore we want to make sure that we are responsible for tax and prudent. And the salary requirements that some people shared with us were exorbitant in our case, so you know, we couldn’t go that route. We spoke to his representative and the salary requirements that were raised in this conversation were exorbitant and certainly out of our range. “

Kaepernick reportedly wanted $ 20 million for the XFL’s 10-game season, or $ 2 million per game before tax.

Given the fact that the average XFL player only earns $ 55,000 if he puts himself at risk every week, it’s no surprise that the league wasn’t ready to blow up Kaepernick. His attitude of kneeling during the anthem, which was banned in the XFL, probably didn’t help.

In an earlier interview with the Tampa Bay Times, Luck called the former 49ers QB’s salary requirement “Way Out of Our Stadium”.

“It was never really a viable option,” said Glück of the publication.

While Kaepernick or other well-known former NFL players weren’t involved in opening the weekend, the XFL got off to a good start when the first game in the newly started league attracted 3.3 million viewers to ABC.

Last year, the Alliance of American Football attracted 2.9 million viewers to their first game, but never again drew nearly as many eyes and had to stop working before the first season.

