XFL Commish Oliver Luck Announces Vince McMahon, McMahon’s Answers!

Breaking News

– Vince McMahon says he has “reasons” for firing on Luck – and he digs in his heels.

In fact, Vince issued a statement through his attorney, Jerry McDevitt at K&L Gates … and obviously, he’s ready for battle.

– “Oliver Luck’s services as Commissioner and CEO of The XFL came to an end in a letter sent to him on April 9, 2020 explaining the reasons for the termination.”

“As to the indictment he filed, his allegations will be considered and Mr. McMahon’s position will be stated in our response to his case.”

The league is dead … but the behind the scenes of the XFL are much more lively!

Oliver Luck – who has been the most requested commissioner and CEO of the new XFL – has been settled Vince McMahon claiming he was wrongly terminated after the shop’s league folded.

In his suit, Luck – the star of the NFL Andrew Luck – alleges that he received a closing letter of training in the case against him on April 9. Luck said the allegations were pure BS and he denied any wrongdoing.

Luck says he fulfilled his bargain, running in the league since the resurrection of January 2018 – only “wrongly terminated.”

As for specific allegations, Luck repeated the details of his case – presumably because of a confidentiality agreement he signed with the company.

In a nutshell, he doesn’t want to break the contract by abusing it … even if it doesn’t.

As we’ve heard before, the XFL has closed its doors, laid on the staff and filed for bankruptcy … claims COVID-19 pandemic to be killed killed the business.

Fortunately Vince filed that he personally intends to hold the WWE honcho responsible for paying a guaranteed part of his contract.

It’s not clear what amount of cash is on the line – but we think it’s a good chunk of change.

We arrived at Vince’s camp for comment – so far, nothing has been said.

Originally published – 9:44 AM PT