WASHINGTON – The debut of the new XFL had a walking stick blocked for a touchdown, a lively crowd for big projects and a player sworn in during a televised interview on the game.

Real football was hit and lost. Former college head of college, Cardale Jones, was the biggest star of the match and took the microphone to confront fans before the start of a brand new football championship.

“This is for the love of football,” Jones said. “Enjoy.”

D.C. Jones’ Defenders beat the Seattle Dragons 31-19 on Saturday night in the opener of the new XFL, which gave plenty of face and television entertainment. It’s too early to see if the XFL can get to the ground where its previous incarnation and the recently unsuccessful American Football Alliance have failed, but executives are eager to wait and see.

“For us, if the fans who attend and watch at home feel like it was a good football game and have had a fun time watching or finding them in this awesome place with us, this is a success,” said XFL chief executive Jeffrey Pollack. “We take a long-term view of it. Success will ultimately not count in the first game or the first weekend or the first season.”

The first weekend is an opportunity for football fans to take a look at some of the few players they could recognize. There is former Oklahoma General Landry Jones with the Dallas, former NFL QB Josh Johnson with the San Diego and former Navy standeen Keenan Reynolds plays for Seattle.

It’s not the power of the NFL, but billionaire Vince McMahon’s latest business is an attempt to get the attention of hardcore football fans after the Super Bowl.

“Our expectation for this first season is for football fans to just give us a look, give us a chance, try us out,” Pollack said. “We understand that fandom wins. Not given. … We think if you love football, you will love XFL.”

At the championship opener, a crowd of 17,163 nearly fill Audi Field, home of D.C.’s Major League Soccer. United. There was a buzz around the stadium in the hours before the XFL debut, with cars matching up to enter parking lots and fans checking out a championship-funded door-to-door. The fans were already sporting Dragons and defenders and fit in long halftime concessions.

“I had no real expectations of getting into the game, in terms of experience it would be like,” Jones said. “If I did … they would have gone away.”

The start of the first game made sense in the NFL’s Washington Redskins neighborhood, which has not won a Super Bowl since 1992 and has only one playoff victory in the last 20 seasons. Fan-made signs mock the motto “Hail to the Redskins” and asking Redskins owner Dan Snyder to sell the team were sunk by a balcony on the 50-yard line.

The show included in-game interviews with a kicker seconds after missing a goal attempt and a defender involved in a scrum that led to a penalty. Seattle’s Dillon Day dropped a F bomb that reached the sound waves and went viral.

On site, the game was a blend of traditional college and professional style with a few different twists.

There was no coin toss, and when Reynolds arrived on the first blow, he did so with all the other players still under a safety rule. The clock was running for everyone, but the time within each two-minute warning was different, and some other changes were different for the players.

“It was definitely an adjustment for some of the things,” said Seattle’s Austin Proehl, son of former NFL receiver Ricky Proehl, who got his first touchdown pass in the new version of the weaguery. “It’s something we have to get used to.”

Without extra kicks, the teams had the option of trying one, two or three point conversions, but each coach in the first XFL game chose only one point attempts.

“The only difference, I think, is that a coach calling the games decides to go for one, two or three,” Seattle coach Jim Zorn said. “That was amazing to me … that the rule changes, being able to go on one, two or three with your off-note test, there’s a great strategy in it.”

