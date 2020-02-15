[xfl-gamers-who-kneel-all-through-the-anthem-will-experience-‘consequences’,-commissioner-claims]

Vince McMahon’s reborn professional football league launches this weekend, and though it is unclear what the XFL’s soccer will look like, its commissioner has driven household 1 position: Athletes will stand for the national anthem.

“Players will stand and regard the flag,” commissioner and chief executive officer Oliver Luck explained on the Bloomberg Company of Sporting activities podcast. Questioned what would come about if they didn’t, he responded: “There’ll be consequences.”

The eight-workforce XFL, which McMahon is funding himself, launches on Saturday. The league has media partnerships with Fox and ABC/ESPN, a couple diverse procedures than the NFL, and has promised to embrace know-how and gambling in a new way.

It will not be effortless. A range of leagues have tried using and failed to develop a practical option for fans through the NFL and school soccer off-time. McMahon himself has tried using before: An before league, also known as the XFL, folded immediately after its inaugural 2001 time.

The NFL was criticized by President Donald Trump when quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee through the countrywide anthem in an work to call focus to police brutality in opposition to African-Us citizens. McMahon’s loved ones, in the meantime, has ties to the Trump administration. His wife, Linda, was the head of the Small Company Administration, a submit she departed very last calendar year to chair a pro-Trump super PAC.

McMahon’s company empire could use a earn supplied the struggles at World Wrestling Leisure Inc., wherever he serves as chairman and CEO. WWE shares fell to their cheapest amount because May well 2018 on Thursday immediately after the corporation shipped a disappointing forecast. Also, two of its leading executives have been ousted past 7 days.

Notable players on XFL rosters consist of former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Landry Jones and former Ohio Condition star Cardale Jones. The coaches incorporate June Jones, Bob Stoops and Jim Zorn.

“One of the points that is truly neat about all of our players is they’ve all obtained a very little chip on their shoulder,” Luck stated. “Somewhere along the way, they feel like they have not been given their suitable owing, that some scout missed on them or whatsoever. That, I believe, is heading to be a excellent motivator for them as they go into the year.”