XFL is out of service for all employees and suspends coronavirus operations

What started as a promising spring football league reboot that wanted to fill the void for football fans after the NFL season, has just taken a turn for the worse.

The XFL has fired all its employees indefinitely and suspended its operations.

According to Pro Football Talk:

Several XFL employees have confirmed today on social media that all XFL staff have been informed that they had been given a conference call.

While there has been no official announcement about the 2021 season, it certainly looks like there will be no more XFL.

The league started off with a very strong start to the first week. While the numbers dropped significantly in the following weeks, the league reached over 1.5 million viewers before suspending the game in response to its coronavirus. While certainly $ 1.5 million is not a huge number compared to the NFL, however, it did perform well against other major sports.

For example, college basketball was typically pulling about a million viewers on ESPN. In addition, English Premier League matches on NBCSN generally contributed 800 or 900,000.

The XFL initially stated its desire to resume operations in 2021, however, the dismissals and suspension of operations certainly challenge this idea.

