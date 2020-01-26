XFL Los Angeles Wildcats Host Carson Party

CARSON, California (KABC) – Fans met the new Los Angeles XFL team at a block party on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park, with autographs and photo opportunities.

The fan party – which was held two weeks before the Wildcats debut – also included gifts, stadium tours, food trucks, beer, and music.

Wildcats head coach Winston Moss explained what fans can expect when the team hits the field.

“They’re going to see a winning soccer team, they’re going to see a team that is going to compete hard, fight hard to the end, have fun and all the fellowship. Everything is love,” said Moss. “We will give the fans some excitement.”

De’Quan Hampton, tight end of the Wildcats and wide receiver, will return to his hometown for the season.

“Carson was born and raised. It feels good to be back in town. I’ve always been here my whole life. I don’t know, I just couldn’t leave,” he said. . “We’re coming back here. It’s time to blow it up.”

Wildcats quarterback Charles Kanoff was also anxious to play Carson.

“Playing in the best city in the world. I think we have the best coach in XFL, maybe one of the best football coaches. We’re going to have a really exciting attack,” said Kanoff.

The Wildcats will open their 10-game season on February 8 in Houston. They will play their first home game on February 16 against the Dallas Renegades at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.

Kick-off begins at noon on February 16 on ABC7.

