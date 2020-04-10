XFL stops permanent surgery, citing coronavirus

The XFL’s second attempt at spring football didn’t make it a full season. Today, the XFL told its staff that the league will suspend operations.

Not a source, XFL CEO Jeffrey Pollack has been holding a Zoom call with staff from all over the eight-team league. The call lasted 10 minutes, and “We were told the league had ceased operations, and all employees were terminated effectively immediately.”

An appeal from XFL commissioner Oliver Luck was not returned. It is unclear if the most visible football player with the XFL is still with him.

The league stopped playing after five games of its 10-game schedule because of the coronavirus. The league promised to return for a second season, and at the time was planning to hold all operations.

People in today’s conference call said there was no mention of the 2021 season. According to an ESPN report, an employee said the league will not be back.

On Thursday, a letter was sent to ticket holders from the Dallas Renegades and from the other seven teams saying they would be given a full refund. Staff have been re-assured to be positive about the league returning next season.

But this morning all that has changed. Fifteen minutes after the conference call ended, all email accounts, Zoom accounts and similar accounts associated with the league were suspended.

The players were originally told the league would honor the rest of their 2020 contract.

“My financial advisor called me and then it popped up on ESPN,” Renegades running back Lance Dunbar said in a phone interview. “I haven’t heard of it. This virus is killing everything. With everything going now, I could hope it was going to happen. It’s happening in a lot of businesses now.”

During the interview, Dunbar checked his email account on his phone. He received an email from the XFL stating that he would be paid by April 10.

The last week of the first XFL regular season was due April 7 through 13. Two rounds of the playoffs were being followed.

Arlington, Texas, was home to the Renegades, which played two games at Globe Life Park. The stadium has undergone renovations to play home football games before in the Texas Rangers.

With the Rebels potentially gone, the future of Globe Park now comes into question. The XFL had a three-year agreement to use the ballpark as its home stadium.

The city of Arlington has an agreement with the Texas Rangers that the stadium is either used, or destroyed.

Funded by WWE president Vince McMahon, there was hope the XFL would finally field a successful football league this spring. McMahon tried the XFL back in 2001, but that lasted a season before folding.

The XFL 2020 re-boot involves two years of planning, with support from networks such as Fox and ESPN. The early reviews from the fans, and the media, were virtually all positive.

All the gimmicks that made the 2001 version of the XFL were jokes away. Instead of remarks, the league adjusted some rules of the game, and played a version of football that seemed more like football.

Also, there was virtually no presence at McMahon. Unlike in 2001, the man associated with wrestling scrimmage was kept away from marketing this football league, though his company funded it.

“It was good football. The environment was outstanding,” Dunbar said. “It was like professional football. I loved playing it every Sunday or Saturday. “

As far as revenue, the XFL has received no fees right from its television deal. All proceeds came from freight, and tickets.

Attendance in places like Seattle and St. Louis has been strong, with both attracting more than 25,000 fans per game. The weekly XFL attendance of up to five weeks was a little over 18,000.

This is the second time in as many years a spring football startup league has suddenly stopped. In 2019, the Alliance of American Football League shutdowns during the season because of a lack of funding.

The XFL is shutting down, perhaps forever, due to a global virus.