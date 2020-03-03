[XFL viewership falls as soon as all over again in Week four]

Quit me if you have read this just before: following a different weekend of video games was done and the viewership numbers ended up tallied, XFL viewership was down.

In ShowBuzz Daily’s weekly compendium of athletics Tv viewership, the 4 XFL game titles (airing on Fox, ABC, FS1, and ESPN2) are detailed as drawing an typical of one.376 million viewers. The most-watched sport was Saturday’s Seattle-St. Louis tilt on Fox, whilst the the minimum viewed was the Sunday night activity (DC-Tampa Bay) on ESPN2.

Also notably, this was the 1st 7 days in which none of the four XFL video games drew even two million viewers. Past 7 days, just the Dallas-Seattle video game on Fox broke two million. This week, the top rated recreation drew one.802 million viewers.

XFL viewership has now sunk by far more than 50% due to the fact Week 1, with the caveat that a few of those people four 7 days one games had been on broadcast Tv set (as opposed to two in Weeks 3 and four) and just one of the cable video games was bumped to ESPN2 this 7 days.

XFL viewership in Week 4 (4 game titles throughout ABC, Fox, ESPN2, FS1) was down 14% from 7 days 3 7 days 1: 3.12 million

7 days two: 2.05 million

7 days three: 1.61 million

Week 4: one.38 million — Austin Karp (@AustinKarp) March three, 2020

In considerably of a happier notice for the XFL, all four games outdrew ABC’s primetime NFL Combine protection on Saturday, which averaged less than a million viewers. On the other side of the coin, four nationally televised NBA broadcasts outdrew the prime XFL recreation of the weekend (Lakers-Pelicans on Sunday, Rockets-Celtics on Saturday, Pelicans-Lakers on Tuesday, and Sixers-Clippers on Sunday all drew additional than 1.eight million viewers) and weekend university basketball on CBS and ESPN all when compared favorably to the 4 XFL game titles.

The “cable!” excuse will not be going away any time soon – equally Sunday 7 days 5 games are on cable (FS1 and ESPN this time about), and Week 6 attributes a trio of cable online games – which includes just one on FS2 and another on ESPN2. Three of the 4 Week seven game titles are on broadcast Television, with just a single on cable, but those games will have to deal with the NCAA Tournament all weekend long.

No subject how you sense about the XFL, it’s obvious that the momentum the league appeared to have right after the very first 7 days is fading quickly. If viewership proceeds to fall (which seems like a assurance in 7 days six simply because of the FS2 recreation), the responses from ESPN and Fox in the 2nd fifty percent of the time will be value maintaining an eye on.

