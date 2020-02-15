[xfl-week-2:-gamers-the-houston-texans-have-to-have-to-look-at-saturday]

The 2nd week of the XFL has arrived, and right here are players to look at Saturday — players who could possibly include to the roster of the Houston Texans a single day.

The XFL got off to a robust and remarkable start out in Week 1 previous weekend, but 7 days 2 offers the Houston Texans yet another possibility for the franchise to look at gamers who could get an invitation to coaching camp this summer season.

It is also no key the Texans need to incorporate to the defensive line, they could enhance some at linebacker, and offensively depth at wide receiver is a need as nicely since of accidents that feel to pop up each individual time.

Also never overlook about jogging back mainly because there are a several queries that continue being at the placement as well with pending free agency problems and conclusions that will want to be produced on Carlos Hyde, Lamar Miller and any other cost-free agent participant who was with the franchise this past year.

As for the XFL, the initial week should be regarded a achievement mainly because folks seemed to love the soccer product, and some of the innovations they’ve created for their league have been enjoyment to check out, as the further level preference next a touchdown is unique, to say the least.

Who is familiar with? This league could make for some enjoyment as the wintertime continues, and maybe a number of gamers will conclude up back again with the NFL. 1 of these players on the Houston Roughnecks, defensive lineman Kony Ealy, is performing to get his vocation back on monitor.

In this second week of the XFL, anticipate much far more competitive football. Will it be the greatest soccer we have ever noticed? No, but give the league a probability.

Subsequent are four players to watch on Saturday — one particular player from every single team — as they work to get noticed by all those who scout and run the NFL teams, simply because we know those people in cost of their respective teams have scouts watching players this weekend.

Delight in observing some professional soccer in mid-February, and who is aware? Maybe the next star in the NFL will be taking part in in the XFL on Saturday.