XFL Wildcats open season Saturday in Houston

LONG BEACH, California (KABC) – If you want more football this weekend, XFL starts from scratch.

“The reason they are here (players), the reason the coaches are here is because we love doing what we do,” said Winston Moss, head coach of the Los Angeles Wildcats. .

Moss spent a decade as an NFL head coach and another decade as an assistant.

The XFL is not designed to compete with the NFL.

Yet players like Josh Johnson – who has played for 13 NFL teams – have this other league on the radar.

“I look at it from a broader perspective: you would like to see opportunities because the opportunities are so limited (to make it to the NFL),” said Johnson.

The Los Angeles Wildcats open the season Saturday in Houston against the Roughnecks. Then for the first home game, they will face the Dallas Renegades on Sunday, February 16 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.

A rule change includes the option to go for 1, 2 or 3 points after a touchdown.

Another is the ever popular double pass.

Another change: the regular season is only 10 weeks.

Skill players will also have audio devices inside the headsets to speed up the game.

“When the game is over, we hear the next game inside our helmet so that we can reach the line and get there faster,” said former Westlake High School star Nelson Spruce.

This team has been practicing for a few months now.

So how do you know if they will be ready for the opening of XFL?

We don’t.

“There are going to be a lot of ups and downs in this first game,” said Spruce. “We just have to keep our heads level. We have a lot of talent on this team and we have the right plan in place.”

The Wildcats plan to stay for a while.

