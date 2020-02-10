XFL’s Los Angeles Wildcats fire DC Pepper Johnson after the season opening loss

February 10 (UPI) – The XFL’s Los Angeles Wildcats made a series of moves on Monday, two days after losing their season opening game in the league’s opening campaign.

Los Angeles released defense coordinator Pepper Johnson in a decision that Wildcats head coach Winston Moss described as “difficult.” The team said no replacement was named.

“We recognize that there are issues that we need to address for the 2020 season,” Moss said in a statement. “Although these decisions are difficult, we have made this important consideration. We are here to bring our fans the best possible product on the market. We thank Pepper for his contributions to the Wildcats and look forward to our home start this weekend. “

The Wildcats took the worst 37 points in their season opening loss to the Houston Roughnecks on Saturday. After the defeat, Moss expressed his disappointment at the lack of production of the wildcat defenses.

“If there are 4 sales there is no pressure on the QB and if you continue the defense in difficult situations it was clear that we didn’t play well enough to win tonight.”

Tomorrow we press the reset button. #ForTheLoveOfFootball pic.twitter.com/IGvMvedASm – Los Angeles Wildcats (@XFLWildcats) February 9, 2020

Houston quarterback P.J. Walker threw four touchdown passes against the Wildcats. Los Angeles only managed to fire Walker once.

Meanwhile, Wildcats linebacker and team captain Anthony Johnson published on social media that he is now a “free agent”. The team did not mention its apparent exit in its Monday press release.

Anthony Johnson was recognized as one of four team captains for the Wildcats last week. He recorded a total of two duels in the loss of the wild cats.