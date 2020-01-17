Xi campaigns for an isolated Myanmar during the first state visit of the year

SINGAPORE / NAYPYIDAW – In China’s carefully crafted diplomatic calendar, the itinerary of the President’s first overseas trip can send signals about his long-term strategic goals.

In 2017, Xi Jinping opened with a speech at the World Economic Forum defending globalization against the criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump. A year earlier, he was the first major world leader to visit Iran after international sanctions were lifted. This year Xi will make a state visit to conflict-ridden Myanmar for the first time.

While the European Union and the United States criticize Myanmar for what the United Nations calls genocide against its minority population in Rohingya, China continues its role as a supporter of the genocide.

Arriving in the capital Naypyidaw on Friday, Xi will meet de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who last month defended Myanmar before the Hague International Court of Justice over allegations that the country’s military has committed “genocide” would have. “More than 700,000 ethnic Muslims have to flee across the Bangladesh border. Suu Kyi dismissed the Gambia case as “incomplete and misleading” and said the civilian exodus was caused by a continuing internal armed conflict with insurgents.

The court is expected to present its results on January 23.

Xi will also meet Min Aung Hlaing, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Myanmar, who is responsible for the atrocities, according to the United States. Last month, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on four Burmese military leaders, including Hlaing, for their role in the alleged human rights violations. The Myanmar military has repeatedly denounced atrocities against the Muslim minority.

“Our government believes that President Xi’s visit will take bilateral relations to the next level as we have agreed to sign some important agreements during his visit,” said Than Myint, Myanmar’s trade minister, over the phone. “We are all excited about President Xi’s trip and this will be a significant milestone in the history of Myanmar.”

Last month, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had talks with Suu Kyi in Naypyidaw the day before she left for the Netherlands. Officials did not mention the upcoming process, but Wang said China has “always resisted interference in other countries’ internal affairs.”

Beijing has called for the development of an economic corridor between China and Myanmar as part of its pan-Eurasian belt and road initiative as the only land bridge between two regional giants – India and China – Myanmar has called for the potential to create global supply chains, according to a ministry statement on December 8 tap.

foreign investment

As western companies are reluctant to carry out bankroll projects in Myanmar due to the crisis, the country has increasingly turned to its northern neighbors to close the gap. In the first eleven months of 2019, investment from China was $ 20.9 billion, which, according to government data, accounted for 25.21 percent of all foreign direct investment, second only to Singapore.

A relationship with China can offer Myanmar not only money, but also diplomatic protection if the UN Security Council decides to take action.

“At a time when Myanmar doesn’t have many international friends, the trip is important,” said Lee Morgenbesser, a lecturer at Griffith University’s School of Government and International Relations in Australia, who wrote extensively about democratization in Southeast Asia. “China could be forced to use its veto right to protect Myanmar from an arms embargo or trade sanctions.”

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui said Friday that Beijing will support talks with Dhaka for the return of Rohingya refugees living in meager camps in Cox ‘Bazar in Bangladesh. And since China plans to expand its global trade routes, both sides plan to discuss further economic cooperation during Xi’s visit.

Beijing also supports Myanmar in a less direct way: The number of Chinese tourist arrivals increased by 150 percent in 2019 compared to 2018, said Naung Naung Han, President of the Union of the Myanmar Travel Association and vice-chair of the Myanmar Tourism Federation.

However, Myanmar is unlikely to go fully into China’s camp. It was only in 2018 that Myanmar cut a China-led deepwater port project in Kyaukpyu on the Bengal Bay coast out of fear of debt and cut costs from $ 7.2 billion to $ 1.3 billion. Monywa Aung Shin, a spokesman for the ruling National League for Democracy Party, said by phone on Wednesday.

“The NLD government typically reviews the progress of mega-projects to reduce people’s concern about Chinese projects,” he said.

Xi’s visit comes at a time when Myanmar is too reliant on China for diplomatic protection and foreign investment because of tense relations with the West, said Richard Horsey, a Myanmar-based political analyst and advisor to the International Crisis Group ,

“Given Myanmar’s deep suspicion of China’s intentions and the risk of being too closely connected to its giant neighbor, Naypyidaw will be reluctant to surrender too much to Chinese demands, especially in an election year,” said Horsey.

China, which has a 2,200 km border, also has an interest in Myanmar solving decades of internal armed conflict between security forces, ethnic groups, and hundreds of militias, which often spill over into Chinese territory.

According to the International Crisis Group, a ceasefire for Suu Kyi during the last parliamentary elections in 2015 has seen little progress in peace talks, while a nationwide ceasefire has remained elusive.

“China ‘s direct or indirect impact on this hugely complex, lucrative, and bloody highland is what makes Myanmar thinking more exhausting than broader geopolitics,” Thant Myint U, author of The Hidden History of Burma: Race, Capitalism, and the crisis of democracy in the 21st century, ”he wrote in an email.

“Myanmar simply cannot reject China if it wants peace in the country,” he said. “Still, it knows that Chinese influence, which is already strong, can quickly become overwhelming.”

LATEST ASIA-PACIFIC STORIES